Stray bullet strikes woman inside Portsmouth home; suspects escape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot in the foot early Sunday after a stray bullet from a confrontation nearby penetrated the wall of her home.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, two suspects were attempting to steal a car in the 9300 block of North Wall Avenue around 4:45 a.m. The suspects were confronted by two men, leading one of the suspects to fire off at least one shot. Following the gunfire, the suspects escaped.
The victim, a 65-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
PPB has not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police immediately.
