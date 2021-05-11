Stray bullets kill dog and puppy inside car in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Police Department launched a search for a gunman whose stray bullets struck multiple dogs inside a car Monday night, killing two of them.

Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the vicinity of Clay Street NE and NE Cypress Street just before midnight. A vehicle sped away onto Howell Prairie Road NE leading police on a brief chase.

The vehicle reached the 2800 block of Howell Prairie where both occupants jumped out of the car and fled on foot into a field. SPD was joined by multiple agencies in the hunt for the suspects, but could not come up with anything after hours of searching.

Patrol officers working the original scene of the shooting determined several cars in the nearby gas station parking lot had been struck.

“Unofrtunately, five dogs in the back of one of the vehicles were hit by bullets,” SPD said. “With the owner’s permission, officers took the adult dog and puppies immediately to an emergency veterinary clinic close by, but two of the dogs died.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please call the Salem Police Department tips line at 588-8477.