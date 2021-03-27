Stray bullets strike multiple cars in Eliot neighborhood

One of several vehicles struck by stray bullets in the area of North Williams Avenue and North Monroe Street on Friday, March 26, 2021 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One occupied vehicle and multiple parked cars were struck by stray bullets Friday night in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were dispatched to the area of N Williams Avenue and N Monroe Street just before 11:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a white Dodge Magnum had crashed into three, unoccupied parked vehicles — along with evidence of gunfire.

“Bullet strikes were apparent in the Dodge, as well as two other parked vehicles,” PPB said in a release Saturday. “The driver of the Dodge was located nearby. The adult female was physically unhurt.”

At least 26 shots were fired, police said. A nearby business was also struck by gunfire.

Authorities said it was not clear as to why the Dodge may have been targeted and that the investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police.