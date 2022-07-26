An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are investigating a reported stabbing after a Portland Streetcar driver saw a man wounded and called 911 Monday night.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News officers received the call around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of North Broadway and Ross Avenue. When an officer arrived, they found the man on the ground with an apparent stab wound to his abdomen, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital but stayed awake and talked with the officer before being sent for treatment, PPB said.

A person possibly involved in the stabbing was detained, although police did not release any further details.

An investigation is underway.