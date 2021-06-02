String of N Portland fires believed to be acts of arson

Firefighters battle down a garage fire at N Interstate Avenue and N Killingsworth Street in Portland on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A string of fires in Portland is being investigated as acts of arson, authorities say.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, six fires were set to different vehicles and structures in North Portland early Wednesday morning. The fires took place on North Borthwick Avenue, North Falling Street, North Maryland Avenue, North Greenwich Avenue, along with two different fires on North Interstate Avenue.

PFR says all are being considered as arson, but did not give further details.

A KOIN 6 News crew was at the scene of one of the blazes — a garage fire at N Interstate Avenue and North Killingsworth Street. Firefighters responded shortly after 5 a.m. and battled the flames down within the hour.

Anyone in the area with possible video footage is urged to contact investigators. Please call 503.823.4636 with any information or video footage.

This is a developing story.