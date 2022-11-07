PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Reynolds School District officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News that a high school student was reportedly found with a gun and “illegal substances” while trying to get into the school Monday morning.

The 17-year-old student is now facing charges for unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and a misdemeanor for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Reynolds High School Principal Wade Bakely sent a notice to all parents at 11:15 a.m., notifying them that security reportedly saw the student vaping or smoking on campus.

When the student reportedly tried to enter the school, he was stopped and escorted off campus by Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Bakely.

“The safety and security of our students, families, and staff is our highest priority,” Bakely said in the notice. “Students arriving at school were safe at all times during this incident due to the speediness of response. We would like to thank our security staff for their vigilant awareness and action, as well as the immediate response by our school resource deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.”

Counselors and social workers will reportedly be available for anyone seeking help.

KOIN 6 News producer Alex Heiden contributed to this story.