Student shot near Gresham school, police investigating

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A student was shot off-campus and arrived at school with a gunshot injury Monday morning, the Rosemary Anderson High School in Gresham confirmed.

School staff told KOIN 6 they called 911, and the student was taken to the hospital.

The school believes the student will survive, but could not provide any more details on what happened.

KOIN 6 sent a news crew to Southeast 182nd Avenue and Division Street as Gresham police were beginning an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

