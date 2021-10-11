Student shot near Gresham school, police investigating

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A student was shot off-campus and arrived at school with a gunshot injury Monday morning, the Rosemary Anderson High School in Gresham confirmed.

School staff told KOIN 6 they called 911, and the student was taken to the hospital.

The school believes the student will survive, but could not provide any more details on what happened.

KOIN 6 sent a news crew to Southeast 182nd Avenue and Division Street as Gresham police were beginning an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.