PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A drive-by shooting wounded a Jefferson High School student Monday afternoon in North Portland, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., two 17-year-old Jefferson High students were driving near N. Killingsworth and Haight when another car drove by and fired several rounds at them, hitting their car. One student was shot in the shoulder, police said.

The teens were able to get out of the area and drove to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said the wounded teen is expected to recover.

Investigators found evidence of the shooting at the intersection. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is on the case and the investigation is ongoing. The case number is #22-304656.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either:

Detective JD McGuire at jeff.mcguire@police.portlandoregon.gov

Detective Brian Dale at brian.dale@police.portlandoregon.gov

No other information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.