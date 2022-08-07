PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man now faces 15 new charges on top of a parole warrant after crashing a stolen car and trying to run away from police in an incident completely captured on home surveillance in Aloha.
Around 1 a.m. August 6, deputies tried to pull over a Subaru Outback around SW 185th and TV Highway for reckless driving. But the driver, later identified as Jeobani Reyes-Soriano, took off with Washington County deputies in pursuit.
The home surveillance video captured the Outback as it slammed into a fence at SW 196th and Rosa Road. Deputies were right behind and when the driver tried to run off, a deputy tackled him and took him into custody.
Watch: Home surveillance video of crash, arrest in Aloha
There were 3 others in the Outback, which had been reported stolen and had stolen license plates. Authorities said they cooperated and took one of them to the hospital to be checked out.
After Reyes-Soriano was examined at a hospital, he was booked in the Washington County Jail on 15 charges:
- 1 count of assault on a public safety officer
- 1 count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- 1 count of resisting arrest
- 1 count of attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle
- 1 count of reckless driving
- 3 counts of recklessly endangering
- 6 counts of failing to appear in the first degree
- 1 count of failing to appear in the second degree
- Plus the Oregon State Parole Board warrant