PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An incident involving a naked man, his neighbor, beer cans and guns played out in McMinnville Sunday night, bringing both McMinnville and Yamhill police plus Yamhill County deputies to the house.

Shots were fired rapidly in the 600 block of NE 26th Street around 8:45 p.m., McMinnville police said. Officers learned the “unclothed male subject” was in front of his house when his across-the-street neighbors began yelling at him. Words flew from both sides of the street immediately before one of the neighbors threw 2 full beer cans that hit the naked man’s house.

The naked man then went inside and got a shotgun. One of the neighbors then went inside and got a handgun, then fired 5 bullets into the ground in an effort to scare the naked man.

Nobody was hurt. Investigators were at the scene for more than 2 hours, officials said. The case remains under investigation and will be sent to the Yamhill County DA for any charging decision.

The beer thrower was cited for criminal mischief and ordered to appear in court.