Sunday morning shooting leaves 1 dead in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was found dead following a reported shooting in Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene on North Morgan Street around 9 a.m. Once officers arrived, they found one man already deceased. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Very few details are available at this time. Homicide detectives are investigating.

As the investigation continues, North Morgan Street will be closed from North Commercial Street to North Williams Street, while North Vancouver Avenue will be closed from North Lombard Street to North Dekum Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0433.

This is a developing story.