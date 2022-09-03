PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dramatic video obtained by KOIN 6 News shows at least 3 people running in a residential neighborhood before and after more than 50 shots were fired in rapid succession in Southeast Portland.

The incident in the area of SE 67th and Cooper, not far from Mount Scott Park, happened at 3:06 a.m., according to the timestamp on the video. The video came from a surveillance camera from a resident in the neighborhood who asked not to be identified.

Two of the people seen running near SE 67th and Cooper in Portland when at least 53 bullets were fired at 3:06 a.m., September 3, 2022 (Courtesy to KOIN)

One of the people seen running near SE 67th and Cooper in Portland when at least 53 bullets were fired at 3:06 a.m., September 3, 2022 (Courtesy to KOIN)

Portland police rushed to the area after multiple callers reported the gunfire. A total of “53 casings from multiple weapons” were found in the immediate vicinity but there were no reports of injuries, authorities told KOIN 6 News. No property damage was found.

Investigators have a copy of this video and the case remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.