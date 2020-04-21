Surveillance video leads to arrest of Pearl District burglary suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men suspected of burglarizing a commercial building in Portland’s Pearl District were arrested Monday.

Police said a neighboring apartment complex’s surveillance video revealed the suspects carrying several items that had been reported stolen from a building on Northwest Savier Street. Among the items were computer equipment and hand held two-way radios.

Daniel Gardner (above) and Matthew Gallagher (below) were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center soon after officers watched the footage.

Matthew Gallagher (photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau)

Gardner, 41, was charged with two counts of Burglary II. Gallagher, 40, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin.

The building both men are accused of burglarizing on Monday was also burglarized on April 9 in which two laptops, two iMac computers and a video surveillance hard drive were stolen. Police did not indicate if Gardner or Gallagher were involved in that investigation.

Recent spikes in commercial burglaries have been a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Portland Police Bureau.