Suspect accused of almost shooting napping man in Aloha

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old man faces multiple charges including menacing and recklessly endangerment after allegedly threatening another person with a handgun and almost shooting a napping man in Aloha, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, WCSO deputies responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon in the 2800 block of SW 214th Avenue in Aloha.

Deputies later learned that two men were arguing in an apartment where others were present. During the argument, one man brought out a handgun and pointed it at the other occupants of the apartment. One resident was able to escape to a neighbor’s apartment. A gunshot was then heard. The two males who had been arguing both left the scene prior to the arrival of the deputies, according to WCSO.

The investigation also revealed that at the time of the shooting, another man had been napping on a couch inside the apartment. The bullet came within three feet of striking him. No one was injured

Deputies later arrested Eddy Alvizures of Hillsboro after spotting him in the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and Southwest TV Highway. A loaded firearm was found in his possession and is believed to be the weapon involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Alvizures was booked into the Washington County jail on unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, felony firearm possession and reckless endangerment charges, according to WCSO.

He is being held without bail.