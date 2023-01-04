Editor’s note: Details of the story may be disturbing to some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of chewing an elderly man’s ear off at a MAX platform area was arraigned Wednesday on second-degree assault charges, announced Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

On Tuesday just after 2 a.m. Gresham police and Multnomah County deputies were called to the Cleveland Avenue MAX platform after witnesses called in a possible stabbing that caused significant bleeding. When law enforcement arrived, the suspect — later identified through fingerprints as 25-year-old Koryn Kraemer — was still on top of the elderly man from Hillsboro and still attacking, officials said.

After his arrest, Kraemer told law enforcement that, because of how the victim smelled, he believed the victim was a “robot” trying to kill him, according to authorities.

Kraemer also told law enforcement that he spit out the flesh of the victim and that police and deputies saved his life by separating him from the “robot.”

Authorities also said Kraemer admitted to consuming alcohol, cannabis and fentanyl pills.