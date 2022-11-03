PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was in court Thursday for the deaths of two Aloha High School students in 1974.

Court records show 65-year-old Steven Criss faces two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Peter Zito and Donald Bartron.

KOIN 6 covered the story of their deaths in 2017, including how the pair was shot and killed next to a car at the Oak Hills Recreation Center.

An 18-year-old with a criminal gun record was arrested at the time, but passed a lie-detector test and was set free — that suspect died 22 years ago.