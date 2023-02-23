Mason Estabrook, 29, was lodged in Clackams County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect accused of killing a 71-year-old man in Oregon City on Wednesday was arrested by Portland police on Thursday, authorities said.

Mason Estabrook, 29, was lodged in Clackamas County Jail and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon, according to officials.

Oregon City police say that officers responded to a death investigation in the 900 block of Josephine Street around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and located a dead man in the residence. It was later determined that the death was ruled to be a homicide, police say.

Estabrook was arrested in the 400 block of NE Davis Street in Portland around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. He was turned over to Oregon City detectives before being put in jail, according to law enforcement.

Oregon City police are continuing the investigation.