PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is in custody and a shelter-in-place order was lifted after shots were fired at police officers Thursday night, authorities said.

According to police, just after 8:00 p.m. a man who was associated with a recent homicide was found leaving an apartment in the Centennial neighborhood.

The man attempted to drive away in a vehicle but police said they promptly used spike strips to deflate the car’s tires.

Authorities said the man made it to an apartment in Southeast 148th Avenue where police attempted to approach him, which is when the man pulled out a handgun and began firing shots at the officers.

The man ran into the apartment where he continued firing shots and that’s when officials said a shelter-in-place order was placed in the surrounding neighborhood.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called into action and authorities said that there was also help from the Air Support Unit and drone operators.

The standoff lasted till shortly after midnight when police said the man left the apartment and surrendered to the officers.

Police said they fired no shots and that no injuries were reported during the incident.