PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of a December shooting in Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Detectives arrested 48-year-old Charles Maxey Jr. on several charges including second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. PPB said a gun that is believed to be involved in the shooting was recovered as evidence.

Just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 20, officers responded to the reported shooting on Southeast Salmon Street. On the scene, PPB said officers provided medical aid to a 42-year-old man who was shot in the leg and was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.