Police: Suspect uses garage door opener for house burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents of an Oregon City house awoke to their garage door open and several of their personal items missing early Monday morning.

Oregon City police were called to a house on Johnson Street around 1 a.m. on Monday. One resident of the house said he thought he was dreaming when he saw a person inside his roommates room. When he fully awoke shortly after, he realized he hadn’t been dreaming. He then found his garage door open with a few items missing from the house and his truck.

Police promptly began a search of the area and located a suspect who matched the description half an hour later. When officers tried to approach him, the suspect starting running. Officers quickly caught up with him and arrested him. Police found several of the reported missing items on his person and the remaining items in an apartment close by.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Moniel Dennis. Police say Dennis used a garage door opener he found inside an unlocked car outside the house in order to get in. He was arrested on one charge of burglary.