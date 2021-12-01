2 PPB cars rammed, fleeing suspect’s tires flattened

32-year-old Brian D. Denault was arrested after being suspected of stealing a van and ramming into two police vehicles Wednesday morning, according to PPB (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office) December 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect was arrested after ramming two police cars with a stolen van, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Southwest College Street, according to Portland Police Bureau.

According to officials, police were responding to a report of a fight when an officer on a different call ,involving a stolen vehicle, discovered the fight may involve the stolen van he was reporting to.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Brian D. Denault, was found inside the stolen 2015 cargo van near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Jackson Street.

To prevent Denault from driving away, the officer deployed a spike strip, PPB said.

As other officers arrived, authorities asked Denault to exit the van, however he drove over the spike strip – ramming into two police vehicles, then ran away on foot.

Officers arrested Denault after briefly losing sight of him, but found him running away after jumping over a fence.

32-year-old Brian D. Denault was arrested after being suspected of stealing a van and ramming into two police vehicles Wednesday morning, according to PPB (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office) December 2021.

32-year-old Brian D. Denault was arrested after being suspected of stealing a van and ramming into two police vehicles Wednesday morning, according to PPB (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office) December 2021.

32-year-old Brian D. Denault was arrested after being suspected of stealing a van and ramming into two police vehicles Wednesday morning, according to PPB (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office) December 2021.

Authorities said Denault was driving while impaired and reportedly spit in officer’s faces upon being arrested.

Denault was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center where he faces multiple charges including reckless driving, attempt to elude felony, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.