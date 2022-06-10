Suspect arrested after stolen truck, motorcycle sighting in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police said they arrested a suspect while responding to a reported stolen truck sighting around 9:20 a.m. Friday near NE 82nd Avenue and Russell Street.

Officers found the truck, with a stolen motorcycle in the back, in a fast food restaurant parking lot with the driver sleeping inside. The driver, who has not been publicly identified, ran into a police car then drove away, PPB said.

PPB said they were able to stop the truck with spike strips, however the driver fled on foot.

According to PPB, officers set up a perimeter and used K9 tracking to locate the suspect, who they later found and arrested in a nearby motel room.