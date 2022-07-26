PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of a string of burglaries in Eugene was arrested, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Officials said police were dispatched to a home near Coburg Road after a reported burglary on Thursday. According to LCSO, the victim returned home after placing her mother on hospice and found her front door shattered. She then discovered jewelry and family heirlooms were stolen.

Police said a majority of the burglary was captured on the victim’s Ring Camera.

Deputies said they found the suspect — identified as Jason Matthew Bowen of Eugene — and stopped him in his vehicle.

Shortly after his arrest, police identified Bowen as a suspect in two other burglaries along Lorane Highway in Eugene. Officials noted some of the burglary victims were visiting for the World Games.

LCSO said they found jewelry and other property from the three burglaries after conducting a search warrant at a home where Bowen reportedly stayed.

A man, police identified as Jason Matthew Bowen, has been arrested after three burglaries in Eugene. July 26, 2022 (courtesy Lane County Sheriff’s Office).

Police said they recovered jewelry and other reported stolen property after serving a search warrant at a residence where suspect Jason Matthew Bowen reportedly stayed. July 26, 2022 (courtesy Lane County Sheriff’s Office).

Bowen was lodged at the Lane County Jail for several crimes including three counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and identity theft.