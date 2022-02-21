Suspect arrested for ‘exceptionally brutal’ Old Town attack

James Anthony Wise, 46, died from his injuries after being assaulted in Old Town early Sunday morning, police said. He went by Tony, police said, and he was 46 years old. (Courtesy/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect who attacked and ultimately killed a man in Old Town was arrested Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Elijah Williams, 21, was arrested near SE 140th Avenue and SE Stark Street.

On Feb. 13, police found 46-year-old Tony Wise unconscious after he suffered an “exceptionally brutal” beating. Wise was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

KOIN 6 News spoke with a family friend of Wise’s who said he suffered with mental health problems most of his life which eventually led to him becoming homeless.

Wise was homeless but he ate most of his meals at the Blanchet House at Northwest Third and Glisan.

That’s the area where Portland police say they found him beaten unconscious Sunday, shortly after 4:00 in the morning.

Williams is booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center and is facing charges for Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree.

Authorities are still looking for more witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at (503) 823-0871 Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.