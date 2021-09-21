Suspect arrested in deadly ClackCo hit-run escape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of stealing from a Clackamas County store, then fleeing from the scene of a crash that left another driver dead was arrested Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies were called to the Ross Center on SE 82nd Avenue Thursday night on reports of a theft, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect vehicle was found nearby and deputies tried to pull it over but the driver sped away. Deputies said the driver failed to stop at SE Bell Avenue and SE Johnson Creek Boulevard and hit a vehicle in the intersection. The suspect then ran away on foot.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit — 54-year-old Kris Lee Nickelson of Milwaukie — was taken to a hospital where he later died, deputies said.

A 22-year-old passenger in the suspect vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries. Authorities said she later checked herself out.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service found and arrested 27-year-old Anthony Michael Lucero on Tuesday.

Lucero is facing manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.

Anyone with information about the events that took place Sept. 16 is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503.723.4949 or by using the online email form and reference CCSO case number 21-019997.