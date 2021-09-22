Suspect arrested in deadly downtown Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested several months after a stabbing took the life of 37-year-old Quinton Miller in downtown Portland.

Court documents show the suspect, Austin Hayes, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. The 32-year-old now faces multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree murder.

Portland police say Miller suffered serious stab wounds near Southwest Pine Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue on Saturday, July 24. An ambulance passing through the area spotted Miller just before 1 a.m., laying in the street.

Crews said Miller was seriously wounded. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.

