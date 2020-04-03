Suspect arrested in deadly SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have made an arrest in the deadly Southeast Portland shooting of a 31-year-old man.
Joseph David Schneider, 22, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday on one count of 1st-degree murder and one count of 1st-degree robbery, the Portland Police Bureau said.
Schneider is accused of gunning down Benjamin Taylor Johnson in the parking lot of a shopping center on SE 82nd Avenue near SE Powell Boulevard on Monday afternoon. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Johnson’s death a homicide. A vigil was held for him on Tuesday night.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives would like to hear from anyone with information. You can contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503.823.0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mark Slater at .503.823.9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov
