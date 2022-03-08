PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old who allegedly killed a man in a Northeast Portland parking garage was arrested, officials said.

Portland police say 38-year-old Jacob Dreyer of Vancouver was found shot to death on Feb. 26.

Police received reports of a shooting around 7:10 p.m. on NE 2nd Avenue, not far from the Oregon Convention Center. Responding officers found Dreyer already dead.

The suspect, Lona-Akoni Hudson, was arrested for Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

No other details were immediately available.

