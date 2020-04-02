Suspect arrested in Tigard hotel homicide

Brian Patrick Lowes was found dead at the Embassy Suites Hotel on March 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A murder suspect is in custody nearly a month after a man was found dead in his Tigard hotel room.

Danielle Ann Morin was arrested Wednesday in Snohomish County with the help of the Seattle Police Department, US Marshals Service and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Tigard police said.

Morin is accused of killing 61-year-old Brian Patrick Lowes of Nehalem.

Lowes checked into the Embassy Suites Hotel at 9000 SW Washington Square Road sometime on March 6, according to the Tigard Police Department.

He wasn’t seen again until staff at the hotel found him dead in his room later that day, police said. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and officials ruled his death a homicide.

After her arrest, 46-year-old Morin was taken to the Seattle Police Department for questioning. She’s being held in the King County Jail but will be sent back to Oregon.

The investigation into Lowes’ killing is still active. Anyone with information that could help the case should email tips@tigard-or.gov or call the Tigard Police Department tip line at 503.718.2677.