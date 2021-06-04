Suspect arrested in Vancouver road rage shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old Vancouver suspect was arrested Friday in a road rage shooting incident from Thursday night, according to Vancouver Police.

Officers responded to a drive-by shooting and assault Thursday at 8:02 p.m. in the 900 block of Southeast Park Crest Avenue. Police said Aundraya Andrews shot a vehicle that had two adults and two small children in side.

There were no injuries, police said.

On Friday, members of the Safe Streets Task Force, Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team, and Southwest Regional SWAT team served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Southeast Park Crest Avenue after identification of the suspected shooter and suspect vehicle.

Andrews was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on assault and drive-by shooting charges.