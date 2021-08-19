Suspect in July bar shooting arrested for attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Almost a month after three people were shot at a bar in Northeast Portland, the sole suspect has been apprehended.

The shooting took place at the Venture Inn Tavern on Northeast Sandy Boulevard on July 22. Police described the scene as “chaotic” when they arrived. Three people suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized, but all ultimately survived.

A gun found in a drawer during a search of Daniel J. Jones Jr. residence. (PPB)

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. In the ensuing investigation, however, authorities were able to determine a suspect’s identity as 49-year-old Daniel J. Jones Jr.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, the Portland Police Bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team located Jones on Wednesday, August 18. Officers took the suspect into custody near Southeast 105th Avenue and East Burnside Street, then served a search warrant on his nearby home.

Jones now faces various charges, including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and recklessly endangering another person.