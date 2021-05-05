Suspect arrested shortly after Portland bank robbery

Benjamin Patrick Murphy was taken into custody after a bank robbery in Portland on May 4, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after a bank robbery in Portland, police say.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, a suspect allegedly demanded for money at a bank on North Interstate Avenue. Claiming he had a knife, the man took cash from the teller before fleeing the scene.

When police responded, they gathered suspect information and conducted a search of the area. The search brought them to the 4000 block of North Winchell Avenue, where they found a man matching the description.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Benjamin Patrick Murphy, was taken into custody and evidence related to the robbery was recovered. Murphy was then booked into the Multnomah County jail on a US Marshal Hold for bank robbery.