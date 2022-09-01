PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cab driver was rushed to a hospital after he was shot near Interstate 5 in northeast Portland Thursday morning, authorities said.

Portland police responded to the shooting reported off NE Glisan Street and NE 47th Avenue just after 9 a.m.

PPB told KOIN 6 News officers possibly found the suspect vehicle, but no one has been arrested at this time.

This comes days after a ride-share driver escaped a passenger holding her at gun point, according to police. That suspect passenger reportedly fled the area before officers arrived.

In late July, Uber driver Josiah Kuehl was shot and injured while dropping off a passenger in North Portland. The passenger, 25-year-old Zamere Bentley, was also struck with a bullet but did not survive.

This is a developing story.