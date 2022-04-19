PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man that allegedly tried to kidnap a teenage girl in Washougal on Monday is now on the loose, authorities said.

According to Washougal police, a 13-year-old girl was walking home when a man started chasing her down 6th Street around 7:22 p.m. on Monday. Officials said the suspect then tried to snatch the girl, but she was able to escape his grip and make it home.

The suspect is described as a white man about 40-years-old and measuring 5’10” in height. He was seen wearing a black Seahawks beanie hat, a dark brown jacket, blue pants and carrying a backpack with a small American flag attached.

Anyone with information help find the suspect is asked to contact Washougal Police Department via 311.