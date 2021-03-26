‘Armed, wanted man’ barricaded in SE Portland; neighbors told to stay inside

Police said they tried to serve a warrant at the home in the 3700 block of SE Brooklyn Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in Southeast Portland’s Richmond neighborhood were told to shelter in place Friday evening after police said an armed, wanted man had barricaded himself in his home.

Police in SE Portland’s Richmond neighborhood where they say an armed, wanted man barricaded himself in his home, March 26, 2021. (KOIN)

The shelter-in-place order was issued “out of an abundance of caution” and impacts the blocks between SE 36th Avenue to SE 38th Avenue, SE Woodward Street and SE Tibbetts Street. No homes are being evacuated at this time.

Police said they tried to serve a warrant at the home in the 3700 block of SE Brooklyn Street at about 9:30 a.m. Officers said the 50-year-old man who lives at the home is wanted and likely armed. He drove away and police tried to pull him over but he refused and circled back to the house, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers think he’s alone.

The man reportedly made threats to the public and police as officers tried to negotiate with him. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were called in at 3:30 p.m.

Streets in the area are closed.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 will provide updates as they come in.