Suspect breaks into Castle Rock home, gets shot by resident

Deputies said the suspect was armed and fought with a person inside the home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies said they arrested a suspect who broke into a Castle Rock home and got into a violent fight with a person inside.

Authorities in Cowlitz County got a 911 call just before 9 p.m. on Thursday about a break-in on Toutle Park Road.

The caller said the suspect was fighting with her husband and shots had been fired.

Deputies and Castle Rock police responded and arrested the male suspect.

Authorities said he was armed with a weapon when he forced his way into the home and attacked a resident inside. The suspect was shot during the struggle but is expected to recover.

The resident suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

It’s unclear what charges the suspect faces. Authorities have not released his identity.

