Parkrose resident home during break-in, man arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police said they arrested a man after he forced his way into an occupied apartment in the Parkrose neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the NE 109th and NE Wygant St. area on a report of an active burglary. When they arrived, the resident was already outside. That person told officers that the suspect broke into the home and refused to leave once inside.

Officers attempted to get inside the apartment, but the suspect had barricaded himself inside. After efforts to talk the suspect out of the home failed, officers ultimately broke through the front door of the apartment. The suspect had put a bookcase in front of the entrance to lock himself in.

Authorities found the man in the kitchen. He threatened to throw cans at officers, said police, but their crisis intervention team was able to de-escalate the situation and arrest him without further incident.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Rociel Vazquez, has been charged with criminal trespass, according to police.