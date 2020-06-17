Suspect ‘challenged officers to shoot’ in Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who “challenged officers to shoot him” is in custody after a stabbing in Southeast Portland left another man seriously injured.

Around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, police found the victim in the area of SE Haig and 17th. The suspect — who has not yet been publicly identified — was found nearby, allegedly holding a 30-inch “stick-like object.”

Authorities said the suspect challenged the officers to shoot him, but the situation calmed down and he was taken into custody. Police said no force was used.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Traynor at 503.823.0451.