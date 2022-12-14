PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Heritage High School student was arrested on Tuesday after officials said he trespassed and threatened to shoot people on campus.

Jesse Stowell allegedly threatened to shoot people that were connected to an incident involving his sister who attended the school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies were responding to the school, a staff member is said to have followed Stowell off campus. He was detained near the corner of Northeast 117th and 76th Street.

Following a review of surveillance video and interviews, Stowell was arrested for first-degree assault for threats made to cause serious physical injury with a firearm, threats to bomb or injure any public or private school, and trespassing.