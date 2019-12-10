Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Suspect cited for driving SUV into NE Portland market

Crime

It happened on Northeast Glisan Street

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A Ford Explorer blew through the storefront of a convenience store on Northeast Glisan Street Sunday evening. December 8, 2019 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police believe alcohol was likely a factor after a man drove a Ford Explorer through the front of a convenience store in Northeast Portland Sunday evening.

East Precinct officers were called out to the 7800-block of NE Glisan Street around 6:45 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find a 1993 Ford Explorer parked in the middle of a convenience market—the storefront completely broken through. Police said the SUV made it far enough into the store to hit the back wall.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

Officers said they spoke to the driver and believe that alcohol was likely a contributor. The driver, 71-year-old Robert Bullock, was arrested and issued a citation, suspected of DUII and reckless driving, instead of being taken into custody, said police.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget