Suspect cited for driving SUV into NE Portland market

A Ford Explorer blew through the storefront of a convenience store on Northeast Glisan Street Sunday evening. December 8, 2019 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police believe alcohol was likely a factor after a man drove a Ford Explorer through the front of a convenience store in Northeast Portland Sunday evening.

East Precinct officers were called out to the 7800-block of NE Glisan Street around 6:45 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find a 1993 Ford Explorer parked in the middle of a convenience market—the storefront completely broken through. Police said the SUV made it far enough into the store to hit the back wall.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

Officers said they spoke to the driver and believe that alcohol was likely a contributor. The driver, 71-year-old Robert Bullock, was arrested and issued a citation, suspected of DUII and reckless driving, instead of being taken into custody, said police.