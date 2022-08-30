PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in a domestic violence homicide in Portland will remain in jail after being denied bail.

Police found a woman dead after investigating an early morning disturbance in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Saturday. They arrested 33-year-old Mohamed Adan, who had previous arrests for domestic violence.

Court documents show Adan has previously faced numerous charges, including assault, DUI and criminal trespassing. He is still facing charges for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Strangulation and Harassment.

He had previously been released on bail before this latest arrest.

KOIN 6 is working to learn why he was released leading up to this suspected murder. This is a developing story.