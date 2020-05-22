Suspect detained in CA after deadly Josephine County shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead in Josephine County on Thursday morning and the suspect was later apprehended in California, according to police.

Authorities were called out to the 900 block of Caves Highway around 10 a.m., when they found 43-year-old Devin Tandy apparently killed by a gunshot. Police say Tandy’s car was not at his home, so they put out an alert to all law enforcement in an effort to locate it.

A short time later, California Highway Patrol and Del Norte County Sheriff’s office identified the car. They then arrested the driver, 22-year-old Deymon Edwards.

Edwards was booked into the Del Norte County jail and now faces charges for murder, burglary, robbery, unlawful use of a vehicle and theft.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this point.