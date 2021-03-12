Suspect driver ID’d in false hit-run claim against Hardesty

Surveillance photo released by PPB of the driver falsely identified as Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-run in Portland on March 3, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The investigation into a hit-and-run that led to false accusations against Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has named a different suspect.

Shirley Collins of Vancouver has been cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver after a minor accident at East Burnside and SE 148th on March 3.

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, January 8, 2020 (KOIN)

The 46-year-old woman whose car was hit called PPB hours after the incident to report the crash and told the dispatcher the suspect was Hardesty. Investigation documents show Collins, 64, was the driver.

Hardesty called for an internal investigation with PPB to find out how her name and that police report was leaked.

The man who publicized that leaked report, Gabriel Johnson, gained prominence over the last year as a flag-waving critic of violent protests downtown. He cofounded a group called Coalition to Save Portland last fall.

He is himself facing criminal charges in Washington County — to which he has pleaded not guilty. On Feb. 11, 2020, he was indicted by a criminal grand jury in Washington County for an allegation of aggravated theft.

Gabriel Johnson tried to decorate the fence surrounding the Hatfield Federal Courthouse with American flags, July 18, 2020 (KOIN)

Hardesty immediately denied involvement in the alleged collision, and the Portland Police quickly backed her, saying she had formally been ruled out as a suspect in the alleged hit and run.

At the time of the alleged accident, Hardesty had only recently finished a city council meeting and was nowhere near the scene, according to news accounts.

Questions were quickly raised about who leaked the report and why, and police bureau leadership has launched an internal investigation to find out.