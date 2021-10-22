Suspect faces arraignment for Pearl Ace Hardware burglary

Exterior of the Pearl Ace Hardware in Portland. (Via Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man arrested for a burglary in Northwest Portland is appearing in court on Friday.

Security footage from Sunday, Oct. 10 shows two men entering the Pearl Ace Hardware by rappelling into the shop from the roof, through the ceiling. Officers arrived later that morning to find all doors still locked and intact — the burglary was only apparent once the store’s owner let them inside.

Neither of the suspects was arrested until police tracked down one of the men on Thursday.

A detective with the Portland Police Bureau identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Joseph Reynolds. By Thursday, PPB Bike Unit officers located the man and promptly arrested him.

According to PPB, Reynolds had multiple outstanding warrants. He’s been charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree burglary connected to the Oct. 10 incident, along with first-degree theft and felon is possession of a firearm related to an April 2021 burglary that occurred in Southwest Portland.

Reynolds is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday afternoon. There is no update on the other suspect involved in the Pearl Ace Hardware burglary.