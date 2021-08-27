Suspect killed, officer injured during N Portland shootout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was killed and an officer was injured during a shootout in North Portland on Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers were assisting a federal agency that was serving a warrant at the 1600 block of North Willis Avenue. By the time police arrived at the scene, the involved suspect was armed inside an apartment and had reportedly been threatening to shoot federal officers.

After an hour, a shot was fired through a wall and struck an officer in the leg. PPB say the injury was not minor — but the officer is expected to be okay.

Meanwhile, more shots were fired between the suspect and another officer. Ultimately, the suspect was shot and killed by a PPB officer.

Both the PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene to assist as the situation unfolded.

Nearby apartment units were evacuated for safety, but police say there is no longer any threat to the community.

Surrounding streets are closed and TriMet’s nearby MAX service has been disrupted due to the police activity. Avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story.