Suspect flees after officer-involved shooting in Longview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While attempting to take a suspect into custody overnight in Longview, Cowlitz County deputies were involved in a shooting.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to take a suspect into custody — but did not specify for what crime. During the attempted arrest, a shooting took place involving the deputies. No other details surrounding the shooting have been released at this time.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene and has not been located. No injuries have been reported.

An investigation led by the Longview Police Department is ongoing.

This is a developing story.