Suspect flees after ripping ATM out of ground

A freestanding Chase ATM was ripped out of the ground, November 15, 2021 (Courtesy: Tigard Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in an ATM theft fled after using his car to rip a freestanding Chase ATM out of the ground early Monday morning, according to officials.

The Tigard Police Department said they received several alarms from the ATM on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road.

Damage from the Chase ATM when chained to suspect’s car. (Courtesy: Tigard Police)

Shortly after, there were reports of a Ford F350 with an ATM chained to the back of it driving through the Meadow Creek Apartments’ parking lot. Officials said the ATM ripped out speed bumps, broke curbs apart and damaged at least one car.

Officers said they found the truck running nearby, but no one was inside.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email tips@tigard-or.gov or call 503-718-COPS