PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect driving a stolen pickup truck allegedly stole money from a bank ATM in McMinnville early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to McMinnville police, around 3:20 a.m. the suspect stole an unspecified amount of money from the Chase Bank on Highway 99W.

Officials said they found the truck used during the theft abandoned on a residential street near the bank. According to police, the truck hadn’t yet been reported missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the non-emergency dispatch at 503-434-6500 and ask to speak with the on-duty patrol supervisor. Callers should reference McMinnville PD case 22-1356