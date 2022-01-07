Suspect flees after stolen North Plains vacuum truck stuck in field

Benjamin Feigert is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing a North Plains city vacuum truck just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is facing multiple charges after a city vacuum truck was stolen in North Plains just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness saw the vacuum truck drive through a gate at North Plains Public Works and followed until the truck went off the road and got stuck in a field near Northwest Mountaindale Road and Northwest Old Pumpkin Ridge Road, officials said.

The witness called police as the male suspect got out of the car and ran back to the city.

The suspect went into a garage of a home near North Plains Elementary School and stole a Ford F-350.

A deputy the saw the Ford truck driving without its lights but lost sight of it, officials said.

Another deputy searching for the suspect saw a female who said she was looking for her boyfriend, Benjamin Feigert. She said Feigert was last seen walking their dog.

Deputies suspected Feigert stole the vacuum truck after finding a German Shepard at North Plains Public Works. Police showed the witness a photo of Feigert who confirmed he was the suspect.

Investigators found that Feigert got in three other vehicles and a pump house at North Plains Public Works. Police also found the stolen Ford truck at Jessie Mays Community Park, less than a block from where Feigert lives.

Police arrested Feigert who faces multiple charges including burglary in the second degree, aggravated theft, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.