Suspect flees in tow truck after shooting driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say a tow truck driver was shot in the leg late Wednesday night.

The driver was reportedly shot when attempting to tow a car from the Menlo Park Apartments shortly before midnight. The suspect confronted the driver, fired off a bullet and then took off in the tow truck — later abandoning it near NE 120th Avenue and NE Davis Street.

Despite finding the truck, the suspect has not yet been located. There is no word on the current condition of the victim.

This is a developing story.